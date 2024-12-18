XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 49,178 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 148.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,178 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,440,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,744,000 after purchasing an additional 472,103 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 6,011,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804,521 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,151,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 173,477 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 1,821,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth $3,257,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -73.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.10 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded TELUS International (Cda) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIXT

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.