XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 20,577 Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Celcuity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 31.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Celcuity Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.36. Celcuity Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $22.19.
About Celcuity
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
