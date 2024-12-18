XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 20,577 Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Celcuity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 31.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.36. Celcuity Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CELC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celcuity from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

