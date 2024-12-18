XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,459 Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 512,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,944,000 after buying an additional 57,320 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $299,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 8,078.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

SAFT opened at $83.38 on Wednesday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.19.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.30). Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $295.28 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

