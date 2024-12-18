XTX Topco Ltd Raises Holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. CWM LLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 950.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 364,025 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,886,000 after acquiring an additional 184,255 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,218 shares in the company, valued at $297,476.36. The trade was a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31.

Paycor HCM Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Further Reading

