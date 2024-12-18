XTX Topco Ltd Sells 1,323 Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in U-Haul by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in U-Haul by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in U-Haul by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 12,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U-Haul in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in U-Haul in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U-Haul Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. U-Haul Holding has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47.

U-Haul Profile

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.46). U-Haul had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U-Haul Holding will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

