XTX Topco Ltd Sells 1,370 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 34.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYGN. Leerink Partners cut Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Leerink Partnrs cut Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $29.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,067,327.54. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

