XTX Topco Ltd Sells 28,243 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,243 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Matterport were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth $3,322,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its position in Matterport by 112.1% during the third quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 2,071,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,879 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Matterport by 12.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Matterport by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Matterport by 14.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,312,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,408,000 after acquiring an additional 288,544 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.91 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 157.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 358,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $1,696,211.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,176,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,753,619.93. This represents a 7.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518,751 shares in the company, valued at $6,788,816.97. This trade represents a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 670,163 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,371 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

