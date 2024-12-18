XTX Topco Ltd Sells 35,314 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,402 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,314 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 16.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 455,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after acquiring an additional 65,487 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth about $10,526,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,914,000 after acquiring an additional 57,254 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 25.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 194.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 3.26. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $770.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTDR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Thomas Elsener purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $45,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,762.40. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,410.18. The trade was a 4.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,285 shares of company stock worth $232,849 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

