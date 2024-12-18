XTX Topco Ltd Sells 3,933 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 202.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,220.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,264.79. This trade represents a 8.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $151,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,395.34. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,803 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

