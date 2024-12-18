XTX Topco Ltd Sells 6,947 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in Genesis Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genesis Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 117,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GEL opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.12. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.17.

Genesis Energy Increases Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -89.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genesis Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Featured Articles

