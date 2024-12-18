XTX Topco Ltd Sells 9,210 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.71.

First Solar Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $188.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.46. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.88 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.01 and a 200 day moving average of $221.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.