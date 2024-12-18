XTX Topco Ltd Takes $292,000 Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,484,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,281 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 15,904,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,704,000 after buying an additional 3,809,200 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 14,331,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,358,000 after buying an additional 4,716,587 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $132,917,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,508,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,064,000 after buying an additional 1,498,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 9,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $107,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,798,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,177,460. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $29,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,216. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 443,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,863. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

Shares of CCCS opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 605.00, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.71.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.41 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

