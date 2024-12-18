XTX Topco Ltd Takes $303,000 Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ST. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 227.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

