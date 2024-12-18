Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 643.29 ($8.18) and traded as high as GBX 644 ($8.19). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 644 ($8.19), with a volume of 4,148 shares trading hands.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 627.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 643.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £155.49 million, a PE ratio of 3,389.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co’s Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

