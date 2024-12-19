21,250 Shares in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.06% of Methode Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 749.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 685.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.13%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Mary A. Lindsey bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $100,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,538.60. This represents a 51.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Methode Electronics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

