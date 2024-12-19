26,021 Shares in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLMN. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 72,523 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $773,095.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,133.54. The trade was a 50.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $221,129.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,966.98. The trade was a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

HLMN opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.50 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillman Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.