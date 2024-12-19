423,813 Shares in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 423,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 15.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,011,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 43.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 936,048 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Lufax in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lufax in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lufax by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,960,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 155,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LU shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.20 price objective on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lufax from $5.22 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Lufax Stock Performance

NYSE LU opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.85. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $789.93 million for the quarter. Lufax had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

