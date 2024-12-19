4,496 Shares in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 81.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 838,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,333,000 after buying an additional 375,324 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1,336.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 317,212 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 815.0% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after buying an additional 268,569 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 254.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after buying an additional 251,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1,070.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 128,213 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMPR opened at $63.71 on Thursday. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. Kemper had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

KMPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

