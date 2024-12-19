49,217 Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 31.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Perrigo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Perrigo by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,880,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 3.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 655,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Perrigo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Perrigo news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 17,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $497,495.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,912.43. This trade represents a 76.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of PRGO stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.52. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $34.60.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -94.02%.
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.
