4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stake Boosted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $57,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 64.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $275.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.74. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $36.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDMT shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

