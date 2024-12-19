4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stake Boosted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $57,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 64.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %
NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $275.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.74. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $36.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.
