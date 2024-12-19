57,333 Shares in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at $815,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 10.6% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 640,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 61,501 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at $1,220,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on uniQure from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on uniQure from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $26,079.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,091.45. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. uniQure has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $768.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.89.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

