6,665 Shares in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 30.4% during the third quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 48,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ingevity by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,331,000 after acquiring an additional 198,300 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter worth $7,878,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at $288,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Stock Down 4.1 %

NGVT opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.62. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $56.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a positive return on equity of 24.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NGVT

About Ingevity

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.