6,779 Shares in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.1% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,671,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,100,706.85. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE ETD opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $729.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.30. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

