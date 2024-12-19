6,894 Shares in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,230 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Caleres during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the third quarter worth approximately $863,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Caleres by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at $972,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAL opened at $23.21 on Thursday. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $780.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $740.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.35 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAL shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

