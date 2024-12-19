75,822 Shares in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IMAX by 33.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 321,506 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 47.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 387,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 124,811 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 57.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 43,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 90.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 279,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 46.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 58,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Stock Performance

NYSE:IMAX opened at $24.65 on Thursday. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.71 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IMAX news, EVP Robert D. Lister sold 55,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,425,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,669.50. This trade represents a 28.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Natasha Fernandes sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $75,462.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,814.16. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,176 shares of company stock worth $1,662,110 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

