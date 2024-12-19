8,154 Shares in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 345,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 104,320 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter worth $6,801,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 35,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEG. Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $43.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $573.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

