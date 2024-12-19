88,707 Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,707 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.64. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

In other news, EVP Charles W. Hull sold 115,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $447,648.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 331,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,346.30. This represents a 25.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,203,360.70. This represents a 5.82 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

