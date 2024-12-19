9,026 Shares in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $33.52.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. HealthStream’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

