ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041,342 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 135,736 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in ADT by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,577 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ADT had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.77%. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.91%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

