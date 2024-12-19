Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 94,158 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 94,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $8,072,165.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,284,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,539,963.72. This represents a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SEI Investments Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of SEIC opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $87.25.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.08 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 101.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 925.9% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 16.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEIC

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.