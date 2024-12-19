Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) versus Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Financial Survey

Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) and Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Allied Resources and Granite Ridge Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Granite Ridge Resources 0 2 1 1 2.75

Granite Ridge Resources has a consensus target price of $7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 34.51%. Given Granite Ridge Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Granite Ridge Resources is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Resources $130,000.00 3.69 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A Granite Ridge Resources $380.52 million 1.94 $81.10 million $0.36 15.69

This table compares Allied Resources and Granite Ridge Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Granite Ridge Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Resources and Granite Ridge Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Resources -145.27% -10.45% -8.47% Granite Ridge Resources 12.59% 11.58% 7.89%

Volatility and Risk

Allied Resources has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Ridge Resources has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.6% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Granite Ridge Resources beats Allied Resources on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Resources

Allied Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas. The company was formerly known as General Allied Oil and Gas Co and changed its name to Allied Resources, Inc. in August 1998. Allied Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

