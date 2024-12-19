Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stake Lessened by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 36,851.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 139.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 683,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,903,000 after buying an additional 77,649 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total transaction of $1,384,309.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at $20,165,413.52. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $235,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,286.60. This trade represents a 19.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,380 shares of company stock worth $2,830,837 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 4.8 %

ALSN stock opened at $106.85 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.58.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

