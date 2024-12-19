Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next Sells 805,230 Shares

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,483,262 shares in the company, valued at $281,339,919. The trade was a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.53. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altice USA from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

