Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $220.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.05 and a 52 week high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

