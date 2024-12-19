Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.13% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,052 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 354.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 220,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 171,905 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at $104,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIV opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. The company had revenue of $53.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

