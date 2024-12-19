Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACRE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

ACRE stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $338.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $894,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 524,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 111,194 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 53,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

