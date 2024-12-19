Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 725.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262,714 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOUS stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $420.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

