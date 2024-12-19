Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,223 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 100.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Aramark by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 225.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aramark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.59.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54. Aramark has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Aramark had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.001 dividend. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

