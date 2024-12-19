Barclays PLC Buys 1,032 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,440,000 after purchasing an additional 199,773 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 314.1% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 240,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,510,000 after buying an additional 182,297 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,827,000 after acquiring an additional 162,562 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 17,641.6% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 130,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 700.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107,412 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $604,122.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,622.02. The trade was a 39.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE H opened at $151.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.58. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $124.40 and a 12-month high of $168.20. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.52%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.