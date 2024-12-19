Barclays PLC Buys 30,437 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 143.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. CWM LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $145.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.52 and a 200 day moving average of $147.43. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.44 and a 12 month high of $187.60.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.17). Arch Resources had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $617.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

In related news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $36,621.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,120. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

