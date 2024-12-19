Barclays PLC Buys 50,765 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 170.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,765 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Blackbaud worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $260,338.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,257.54. This represents a 11.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $567,115.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,545.28. This represents a 6.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,923 shares of company stock worth $3,737,450. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $75.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.48. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.74 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLKB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W cut shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Blackbaud from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

