Barclays PLC Buys 5,609 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Paylocity worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $896,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $194.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.25. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $215.68. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Paylocity news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $47,742.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,605.86. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $107,142.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,772.12. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,710 shares of company stock worth $28,124,978 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCTY

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.