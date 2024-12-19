Barclays PLC Buys 6,475 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Nexstar Media Group worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $158.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.25 and a 1 year high of $191.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.44.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $1,196,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,596.80. The trade was a 58.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $2,328,836.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,380,774.32. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,221 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,773. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.29.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

