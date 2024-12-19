Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577,601 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 266.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,270,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,658,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,384 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3,067.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,640,000 after buying an additional 1,055,894 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 972,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,667,000 after buying an additional 649,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,434,000 after buying an additional 604,070 shares during the period.

ACHC stock opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

