Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 534.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 7.0% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total transaction of $80,307.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,731. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $146,485.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,403,882.40. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,483. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $235.05 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.39 and a 1-year high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.