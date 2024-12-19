Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 18,430.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 555,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 925,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 36,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 64,346 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 699,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 289,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 72,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 40,589 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $12.54.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

