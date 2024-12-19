Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 165,487 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.32% of Five9 worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter worth $6,990,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Five9 by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,919,000 after purchasing an additional 210,836 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,062,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,307,000 after purchasing an additional 446,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 761,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 98,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $171,961.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,846,983.30. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $320,683.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,588.81. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,004 shares of company stock worth $1,209,279. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $41.24 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $81.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Five9 from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

