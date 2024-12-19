Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 214.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,420 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 31.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $4,150,000.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $45,322.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,780.50. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 14,334 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $639,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,294,019.20. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,920 shares of company stock worth $4,590,734. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

TWST stock opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.82. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $60.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

