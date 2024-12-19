Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 93.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50,017 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,613,000 after acquiring an additional 322,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 56,008 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 14.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,320,000 after purchasing an additional 138,194 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 844,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,882,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1,663.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after buying an additional 685,462 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

ROCK opened at $61.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.15. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.70.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

