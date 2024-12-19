Barclays PLC Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 323.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,891 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 190,120 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Peabody Energy worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 11,390.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 292.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,759.20. The trade was a 13.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.95. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.94%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

